Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys 239 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,648 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 17,340 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,540,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,625 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,702 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $21,120,000 after buying an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EA stock opened at $108.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.47. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.24 and a fifty-two week high of $114.13.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The game software company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 52.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $50,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,676.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $2,018,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,018,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,873 shares of company stock worth $10,100,812 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective (up previously from $113.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Electronic Arts from to in a report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.68.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

