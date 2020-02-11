Montag A & Associates Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Duke Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 66,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 152,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from to in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.58.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $96.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. Duke Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $84.28 and a 1-year high of $98.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

