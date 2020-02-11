Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Montag A & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $6,313,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 365.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $55.07 on Tuesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $43.96 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.72.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

Several analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.45.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.