Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 18.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life during the third quarter worth $36,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Globe Life news, Director Darren M. Rebelez sold 5,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.36, for a total value of $534,065.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,269 shares of company stock worth $4,109,026 in the last three months. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GL shares. ValuEngine downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

GL stock opened at $108.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.14 and a fifty-two week high of $109.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

