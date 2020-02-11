Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 314.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,237 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 12.3% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 2.4% during the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,785 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.41.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $118.26 on Tuesday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.78 and its 200-day moving average is $111.36.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

