Montag A & Associates Inc. Has $816,000 Holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. BB&T Corp grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,632,000 after acquiring an additional 49,288 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 493.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 36,217 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SITE. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $99.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 58.77 and a beta of 1.00. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $49.65 and a 12 month high of $103.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.67.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 13,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,483.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,956.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total transaction of $1,430,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,826,506.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,424 shares of company stock worth $7,649,140. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

