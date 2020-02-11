Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 102 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Montag A & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,167 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 67.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $213.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.42. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 79.57% and a net margin of 28.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.