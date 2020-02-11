Montag A & Associates Inc. Sells 1,270 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Montag A & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of SDY opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $95.63 and a twelve month high of $108.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.11 and a 200-day moving average of $103.92.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

