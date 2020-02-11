Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,445 shares during the quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $1,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Rayonier from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rayonier in a report on Sunday. DA Davidson raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Rayonier from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.79.

NYSE:RYN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $28.83. 37,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 0.93. Rayonier Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $33.10.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.18 million. Rayonier had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

