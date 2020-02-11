Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,744 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,744 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.88. 6,292,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,017,367. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.22.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 23,900 shares of company stock worth $921,409 over the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

