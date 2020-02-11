Montgomery Investment Management Inc. Sells 4,728 Shares of Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR)

Montgomery Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,728 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nabors Industries were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $7,393,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 259,660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 109,831 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 65,400 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBR shares. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Nabors Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $3.25 to $2.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabors Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Nabors Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $1.50 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.73.

Shares of NYSE:NBR traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,138,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,436,879. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.24. Nabors Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $815.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Nabors Industries Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services and technologies for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. It operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The company offers equipment manufacturing, rig instrumentation, optimization software, and directional drilling services.

