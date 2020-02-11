Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $271.45

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $271.45 and last traded at $270.59, with a volume of 3500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.43.

Several research analysts have commented on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.82.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $251.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of 39.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 7,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.88, for a total transaction of $1,994,059.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,884,330.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.08, for a total value of $2,017,076.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,934 shares in the company, valued at $14,683,312.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Moody’s by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,695,000 after acquiring an additional 34,733 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 80,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,094,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the period. Progressive Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 37,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 12,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,279 shares during the period. Finally, Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its position in Moody’s by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s (NYSE:MCO)

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

