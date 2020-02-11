Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Moog Inc (NYSE:MOG.A) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the aerospace company on Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of MOG.A stock opened at $93.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.34. Moog has a 52-week low of $73.99 and a 52-week high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $85.73.

Get Moog alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MOG.A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen started coverage on Moog in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Moog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.