Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 82.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,562 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $968,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,240,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,644,000 after buying an additional 430,746 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,336,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 67.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SOI stock opened at $11.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.74. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.85.
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile
Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.
Featured Story: What is the float in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.