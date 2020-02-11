Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC Sells 28,250 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 81.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,250 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duluth were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the third quarter valued at $4,613,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 753.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 130,380 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 557,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 129,638 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,043,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 116,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.56. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.40.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 2.52%. The company had revenue of $119.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht bought 10,000 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $99,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 8,136,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,285,682.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Stephen L. Schlecht purchased 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $48,679.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,156,445 shares in the company, valued at $83,766,690.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 40.72% of the company’s stock.

DLTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

