Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Glu Mobile from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Glu Mobile from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.58.

Glu Mobile stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $6.84. The company had a trading volume of 289,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,149,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.64. Glu Mobile has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $11.75.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total value of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,143.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 609,166 shares of company stock worth $4,387,512. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the third quarter worth $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Glu Mobile in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Glu Mobile by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the last quarter. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

