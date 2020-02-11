Morse Asset Management Inc Buys 1,525 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.7% of Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Morse Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 382.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,282,000 after purchasing an additional 175,403 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 12,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 150,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

JNJ stock opened at $151.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $399.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.69. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $126.10 and a 1-year high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

