Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 24,800 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

