Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires Shares of 24,800 Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,243,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 140.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,379 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,261,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,656,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,886,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.48.

Shares of EPRT opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Read More: Support Level

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit