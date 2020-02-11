Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $704,000 Position in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,510 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of First Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FBP opened at $9.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.57. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $11.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.16.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $164.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.70 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

