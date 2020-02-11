Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 230 Shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 265.2% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Franklin Electric alerts:

In related news, insider Jay J. Walsh sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $109,751.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,486.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 1,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $61,686.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,688.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FELE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FELE opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. Franklin Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $42.87 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.