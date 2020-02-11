Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

MBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mustang Bio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Mustang Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.06.

Mustang Bio stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.49. Mustang Bio has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Mustang Bio (NASDAQ:MBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. As a group, analysts expect that Mustang Bio will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Mustang Bio by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

About Mustang Bio

Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.

