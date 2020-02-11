Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd (NYSE:MYOV) will announce ($0.79) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Myovant Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.72) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.83). Myovant Sciences posted earnings of ($1.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($3.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.35) to ($3.17). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.52). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Myovant Sciences.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.16).

MYOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.85. The stock had a trading volume of 50,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,980. Myovant Sciences has a 12 month low of $4.14 and a 12 month high of $26.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.86. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, insider Kim Sablich sold 2,585 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $41,928.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,676.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,046,099 shares of company stock valued at $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares valued at $711,963. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Myovant Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)

