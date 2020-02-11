Namecoin (NMC) Price Tops $0.56

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Namecoin coin can now be bought for $0.56 or 0.00005692 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Tux Exchange and WEX. During the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Namecoin has a market cap of $8.22 million and $11,052.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Namecoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,800.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $450.90 or 0.04599787 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002120 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.31 or 0.00768028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018580 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000147 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Namecoin

NMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org . The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Buying and Selling Namecoin

Namecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: WEX, Livecoin, Altcoin Trader, Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, C-Patex, Poloniex, Bitsane, SouthXchange, YoBit, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Tux Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Namecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Namecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.