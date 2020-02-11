Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NAPCO SECURITY SYSTEMS is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of security alarm products and door security devices for commercial and residential installations. “

NSSC has been the topic of several other reports. Imperial Capital cut their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.75.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $416.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.35 and its 200 day moving average is $29.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $19.37 and a 52-week high of $34.91.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $448,544.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 18,266 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $412,263.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,738 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth about $7,907,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. 49.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

