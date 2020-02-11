Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 490 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UPS. Exane Derivatives grew its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the third quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 27,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UPS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,617,854. The company has a market capitalization of $88.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.65 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.23.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.72.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

