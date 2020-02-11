Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys 744 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,448 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Medtronic accounts for about 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 354 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $118.78. The company had a trading volume of 628,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,295. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.99 and a 200-day moving average of $110.14.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

