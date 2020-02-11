Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCE by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,784,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,417,000 after acquiring an additional 125,894 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in BCE by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,103,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in BCE by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,495,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,334,000 after purchasing an additional 233,697 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BCE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,029,000 after purchasing an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in BCE by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 1,321,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,963,000 after purchasing an additional 446,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.73.

BCE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.54. 33,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,063. The company has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.74 and a 52 week high of $49.58.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.85%. BCE’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. BCE’s payout ratio is 91.29%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

