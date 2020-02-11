Naples Global Advisors LLC Has $11.19 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $11,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $155.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,744. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.36. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $124.25 and a 52 week high of $154.25.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.