Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 102.4% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.9% during the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 102,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 8,408 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 21.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 18.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 63,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 7.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 256,167 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,809,000 after buying an additional 17,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Albemarle from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Albemarle from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

ALB traded up $1.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,364,985. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $93.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total value of $197,004.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.