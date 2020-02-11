Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 192 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total transaction of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Cfra restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $212.23. The stock had a trading volume of 326,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,534. The company has a market capitalization of $54.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1 year low of $166.57 and a 1 year high of $219.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 11.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

