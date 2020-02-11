National Bank Financial Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

TSE:ECN opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.