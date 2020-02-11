National Bank Financial Raises ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$7.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ECN has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James restated a market perform rating and set a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

TSE:ECN opened at C$6.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72. ECN Capital has a 1 year low of C$3.91 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.47, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

