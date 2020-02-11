National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $173.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. National Retail Properties updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.90-2.94 EPS.

NYSE:NNN traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.78. 15,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,499. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties has a 12-month low of $50.32 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

In related news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,805,609.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.29.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

