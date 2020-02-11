Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Acquires 80 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 88,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $707,000. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 9,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of IWM stock opened at $165.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average of $157.56. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $144.25 and a 1-year high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.