Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Boosts Holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Essent Group by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group by 39.7% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.55% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $51.83 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.18. Essent Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The business had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $128,597.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 210,404 shares in the company, valued at $11,363,920.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,068 shares of company stock worth $2,944,412 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

