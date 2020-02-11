Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $415,000 Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,031 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 60.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.94.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.458 dividend. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 30.55%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

