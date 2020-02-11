Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $521,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 64,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 38,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $15.03 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.37.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

