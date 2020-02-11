Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 1,513 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 63,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth $420,000. Allen Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 7,368 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 257.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.52% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $92.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.30%.

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

