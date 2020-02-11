Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 36.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,573,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,478,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Display by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 651,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after acquiring an additional 32,973 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,524,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $180.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $109.90 and a 12-month high of $230.32.

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen lowered shares of Universal Display from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.23.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

