Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Reduces Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,503,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,881,000 after buying an additional 57,219 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 211,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,978,000 after acquiring an additional 35,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 7,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 663,053 shares of company stock worth $84,242,237 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock opened at $129.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.57 and a 12 month high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

