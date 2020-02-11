Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 500 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 384.9% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 209,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 166,274 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 8,220 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter.

FTSM opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.93 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.12.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

