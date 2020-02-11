Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million.
Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.
About Navios Maritime Partners
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.
