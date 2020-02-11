Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $61.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.77 million.

Shares of NYSE:NMM opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. Navios Maritime Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.90 million, a P/E ratio of 218.48 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.89%. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds cut Navios Maritime Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of dry cargo commodities, including iron ore, coal, grain, and fertilizers, as well as charters its vessels under medium to long-term charters.

