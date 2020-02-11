NBT Bank N A NY Has $535,000 Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,133,613 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,781,538,000 after buying an additional 2,947,074 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,332,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $537,170,000 after purchasing an additional 991,076 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,829,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,515,000 after purchasing an additional 513,028 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 368.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,310 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,285,000 after purchasing an additional 348,599 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,233,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,614,485,000 after purchasing an additional 257,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

In related news, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total value of $153,657.90. Following the sale, the president now owns 43,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,204.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President David W. Gibbs sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $150,016.23. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 43,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,268,607.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $119.72. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.27 and its 200-day moving average is $107.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the restaurant operator to buy up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Sunday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.22.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.