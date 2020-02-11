NBT Bank N A NY Increases Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 64.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 7,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC now owns 5,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cfra upped their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.85.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.34. Xcel Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $53.03 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.