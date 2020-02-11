NBT Bank N A NY Invests $204,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLV. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 131.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $50.28 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a $0.1148 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.