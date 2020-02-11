NBT Bank N A NY Invests $241,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 109,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,867,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $72.82 and a one year high of $85.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

