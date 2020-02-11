NBT Bank N A NY Lowers Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,314 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.5% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $44,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $145.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.87. The stock has a market cap of $202.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.88 and a twelve month high of $146.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 67.49%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

