NBT Bank N A NY Purchases Shares of 1,435 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 126.5% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 24,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $241.58 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $210.19 and a 1 year high of $244.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.58 and its 200-day moving average is $229.84.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

