NBT Bank N A NY Takes $273,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Willingdon Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 106.0% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,540.0% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period.

IWF opened at $189.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.90. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.19 and a twelve month high of $188.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

