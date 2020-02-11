NEM (XEM) Trading 56.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NEM (CURRENCY:XEM) traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 11th. In the last seven days, NEM has traded up 56.4% against the U.S. dollar. One NEM coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000736 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, Kryptono, YoBit and BTC-Alpha. NEM has a market cap of $680.46 million and approximately $61.00 million worth of NEM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

NEM Coin Profile

NEM (CRYPTO:XEM) is a proof-of-importance (PoI) coin that uses the ProofofImportance hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 31st, 2015. NEM’s total supply is 8,999,999,999 coins. NEM’s official Twitter account is @NEMofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. NEM’s official website is nem.io. The Reddit community for NEM is /r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NEM’s official message board is forum.nem.io.

NEM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zaif, Indodax, Liquid, HitBTC, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Upbit, Bittrex, Crex24, COSS, YoBit, Cryptopia, Binance, CoinTiger, Livecoin, Kryptono, Kuna, Cryptomate, Poloniex, Exrates, Bitbns, Coinsuper, OpenLedger DEX, Iquant, Bithumb, Koineks, Coinbe, BTC Trade UA, LiteBit.eu, B2BX and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

