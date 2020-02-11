Neometals (ASX:NMT) Stock Price Up 4.5%

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2020

Neometals Ltd (ASX:NMT)’s stock price was up 4.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.23 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.23 ($0.16), approximately 623,261 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 701,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.22 ($0.16).

The stock has a market cap of $125.22 million and a PE ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is A$0.20 and its 200-day moving average is A$0.19.

About Neometals (ASX:NMT)

Neometals Ltd explores and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium, and Other. The company explores for lithium, titanium, and vanadium. Its principal assets include the Mt Marion Lithium and Barrambie Titanium projects located in Western Australia.

